Williams: 4 NFL Futures Bets to Target

It's not too late to get some action down on the NFL futures market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Already five weeks through the NFL season, outlooks for teams and season-long award races are starting to shape up. Here are the top four values I'm seeing on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson to Win MVP

Odds: +2000

Going by the NFL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, these are the longest Lamar Jackson's MVP odds have been all season.

Seems like the books are knocking Jackson down a peg for his loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but those matchups are always a slugfest. I'm not willing to give that credence as the Baltimore Ravens being "fraudulent." The only other game this season they lost was to a respectable Indianapolis Colts team, so Ravens are still one of the NFL's better squads.

The injuries on the offensive side of the ball lead one to believe that Jackson will inevitably just have to do more to get this team more wins. If that's the case, then sign me up for these MVP odds all day.

D.J. Moore to Have the Most Receiving Yards

Odds: +2500

This could feel a little "chasey" after D.J. Moore's monster performance versus the Washington Commanders last Thursday night, but I love the rapport that's developing between Moore and Justin Fields.

Fields has a perfect passer rating when targeting Moore this season, and force-feeding Moore the ball has done wonders for this offense. He currently sits fifth among all wide receivers in receiving yards (531) and leads the league in yards per reception among wideouts who have seen at least 18 targets on the year.

Over the next three games, the Chicago Bears play two defenses that are in the top eight for most yards allowed to wideouts: Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.

Let's see if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can continue to scheme ways to get Moore the ball. If Moore takes advantage of his upcoming friendly matchups, these +2500 odds should shorten.

Cincinnati Bengals to Make The Playoffs

Odds: +154

This Cincinnati Bengals team is too good to be at +154 to make the playoffs.

Seven teams from the AFC will make the playoffs -- there are not seven teams better than Cincy when they are fully healthy. Health is currently this team's Achilles heel, and their Week 7 bye can't come soon enough.

Even at 2-3, this Bengals team sits only one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. It's very cliche, but the Bengals control their own destiny right now with a winable matchup at home in Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks and then they have a pair of tough matchups versus the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills after their bye week. Winning just two of these three games will have this line moving much closer to even money, and a win against San Francisco would greatly move all Cincinnati odds.

Joe Burrow looked more like himself last week, and this could be the perfect time to pounce on the Bengals.

Denver Broncos Under 5.5 Wins

Odds: +138

The Denver Broncos are a trainwreck. Heading into the 2022 season, the Broncos carried Super Bowl aspirations -- that seems like a fleeting dream for Broncos fans.

There are a lot of things going wrong, but this defense cannot stop anybody right now. They've given up 129 points over the past three weeks, putting their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, firmly on the hot seat. A matchup in Week 6 versus the Kansas City Chiefs probably won't help that situation.

Denver's lone win this season is against another one-win team (Chicago), and a Week 5 home loss to the New York Jets does not warrant any confidence for me to believe this team can win five more games this year.

The Broncos are currently the worst team in the NFL, per numberFire's nERD metric, but on the bright side for Broncos fans, this team could wind up in a position to draft a top QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.

