NFL

2024 NFL Draft Order After Week 5: Denver Moves to Pick 3

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13
2024 NFL Draft Order After Week 5: Denver Moves to Pick 3

With five weeks of NFL action down, the playoff race is starting to take shape, and some teams are positioning themselves nicely for postseason spots.

Others are off to slower starts, though only the Carolina Panthers remain winless. However, they don't own their first-round pick.

The Chicago Bears do, which is why they own the first two picks of the NFL Draft through Week 5.

Here is the current Round 1 draft order through Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Current 2024 NFL Draft Order

Expected draft order current through Week 5's conclusion.

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Minnesota Vikings
  5. New England Patriots
  6. New York Giants
  7. Arizona Cardinals
  8. Green Bay Packers
  9. Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  11. New York Jets
  12. Washington Commanders
  13. Tennessee Titans
  14. Cincinnati Bengals
  15. Los Angeles Rams
  16. Los Angeles Chargers
  17. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Indianapolis Colts
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Dallas Cowboys
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Seattle Seahawks
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Miami Dolphins
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. San Francisco 49ers

