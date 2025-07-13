Cardinals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 8:15 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday.

Cardinals vs Braves Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-52)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: FDSMW and FDSSO

Cardinals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-154) | ATL: (+130)

STL: (-154) | ATL: (+130) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162)

STL: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 9-3, 3.51 ERA vs TBA (Braves)

Sonny Gray (9-3) take the hill for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Braves, however, have yet to list a starter. Gray's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2.

Cardinals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (62.4%)

Cardinals vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -154 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Braves Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Braves. The Cardinals are +134 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -162.

Cardinals vs Braves Over/Under

The Cardinals-Braves contest on July 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year St. Louis has won four of six games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 93 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 52-41-0 in 93 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 25% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-15).

Atlanta has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without earning a win.

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-50-6 record against the over/under.

The Braves have gone 38-52-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .432. He's batting .297 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .246 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a walk and an RBI.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 83 hits. He is batting .289 this season and 28 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .227 with a .332 OBP and 37 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 92 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .260 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has a .364 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .396.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 121st, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Ronald Acuna is hitting .333 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Cardinals vs Braves Head to Head

7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6/26/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6/24/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

