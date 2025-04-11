NHL
Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The Minnesota Wild versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (43-29-7) vs. Calgary Flames (37-27-14)
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-122)
|Flames (+102)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Wild. The Flames are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Flames matchup on April 11, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +102 underdog at home.