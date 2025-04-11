Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Minnesota Wild versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

Minnesota Wild (43-29-7) vs. Calgary Flames (37-27-14)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-122) Flames (+102) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Wild. The Flames are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Flames matchup on April 11, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

Minnesota is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +102 underdog at home.

