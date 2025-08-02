Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (46-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-53)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway -- Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway -- Bristol, Tennessee Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | CIN: (-100)

ATL: (-118) | CIN: (-100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-8, 3.71 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-3, 6.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (5-8) to the mound, while Chase Burns (0-3) will answer the bell for the Reds. Strider and his team have a record of 5-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Reds are 1-5-0 ATS in Burns' six starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Burns' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.4%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Braves, Cincinnati is the underdog at -100, and Atlanta is -118 playing on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Braves are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +136 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -164.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

Braves versus Reds, on Aug. 2, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 39 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 37-36 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 44-61-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have put together a 29-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.9% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 21-24 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Reds have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-58-4).

The Reds have put together a 56-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 72nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .228 and slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualified hitters, he is 144th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage.

Albies takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Austin Riley is batting .260 with a .309 OBP and 54 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .486 and has 120 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 27th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .371 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .398.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .240.

Matt McLain has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .222.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

8/1/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/31/2025: 12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!