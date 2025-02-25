Who Holds the All-Time Record for Each NFL Combine Drill?

The 2025 NFL Combine kicks off this week with all 32 NFL teams headed to Lucas Oil Stadium to scout the next wave of professional football players.

The combine will put the 300+ prospects through a series of events, testing not only their football skills but also their physical attributes. Some of the world's greatest athletes have come through the combine over the years, recording some truly eye-popping combine results.

A full 2025 NFL Combine invitations list can be found here. But first, let's dive into the NFL Combine's all-time records, detailing the history for each event.

NFL Combine Records

There are six NFL Combine events that (nearly) all prospects participate in. Here are the records for each event.

NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

The 40-yard dash is a timed event where players sprint in a straight, 40-yard line.

The 40-yard dash record belongs to current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in 2024.

NFL Combine Bench Press Record

The bench press event requires players to bench press 225 lbs. as many times as possible.

The bench press record belongs to former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Stephen Paea.

Paea recorded 49 reps in 2011.

NFL Combine Vertical Jump Record

The vertical jump event asks players to jump as high as they can vertically.

The vertical jump record belongs to former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Gerald Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh recorded a 46-inch vertical in 2005.

NFL Combine Broad Jump Record

The broad jump event has players jump as far as they can horizontally.

The broad jump record belongs to former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones.

Jones recorded a 147-inch (12 feet, 3 inches) broad jump in 2015.

NFL Combine 20-Yard Shuttle Record

The 20-yard shuttle run asks players to run 20 yards while quickly changing direction

The 20-yard shuttle record belongs to former Denver Broncos wide receiver Kevin Kasper.

Kasper ran the 20-yard shuttle in 3.73 seconds in 2001.

NFL Combine 60-Yard Shuttle Record

The 60-yard shuttle run has players run 60 yards while quickly changing direction.

The 60-yard shuttle record belongs to former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Shelton Gibson.

Gibson ran the 60-yard shuttle in 10.71 seconds in 2017.

