2025 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LIX: All Spots Locked
All spots are locked for the 2025 NFL Draft following Super Bowl LIX.
The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59, solidifying this year's order.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the Round 1 NFL Draft order.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Cameron Ward
|-110
|Abdul Carter
|+200
|Travis Hunter
|+400
|Shedeur Sanders
|+500
|Jaxson Dart
|+4000
|Mason Graham
|+5000
|Will Campbell
|+7500
