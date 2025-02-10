2025 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LIX: All Spots Locked

All spots are locked for the 2025 NFL Draft following Super Bowl LIX.

The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59, solidifying this year's order.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the Round 1 NFL Draft order.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Cameron Ward -110 Abdul Carter +200 Travis Hunter +400 Shedeur Sanders +500 Jaxson Dart +4000 Mason Graham +5000 Will Campbell +7500 View Full Table ChevronDown

