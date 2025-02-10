FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LIX: All Spots Locked

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LIX: All Spots Locked

All spots are locked for the 2025 NFL Draft following Super Bowl LIX.

The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59, solidifying this year's order.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the Round 1 NFL Draft order.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Cameron Ward-110
Abdul Carter+200
Travis Hunter+400
Shedeur Sanders+500
Jaxson Dart+4000
Mason Graham+5000
Will Campbell+7500

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup