What Time Does the 2026 Preakness Stakes Start? How to Watch

Less than two weeks after Golden Tempo's stunning come-from-behind victory at the 2026 Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown shifts to its second leg, but this year's Preakness Stakes comes with a twist: it's leaving its longtime Baltimore home.

For the first time in over a century, the Preakness will not run at Pimlico Race Course. Instead, the race moves to Laurel Park while Pimlico undergoes a $400 million redevelopment, with a planned return to Pimlico in 2027.

There's another familiar storyline. Just like Sovereignty last year, Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness, with connections pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes instead. That means no Triple Crown is possible in 2026, but the 14-horse field still offers plenty of intrigue, headlined by morning-line favorite Iron Honor.

Here's the full schedule and how to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

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When Is the Preakness Stakes?

The 2026 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. It anchors a full afternoon and evening of stakes racing, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and races running into the evening. The post time for the Preakness itself is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, slightly earlier than last year's 7:01 p.m. slot.

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the traditional Preakness prelude for 3-year-old fillies, runs the day before, on Friday, May 15, also at Laurel Park.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes

The 2026 Preakness will air all day on FanDuel TV.

National broadcast coverage is on NBC and Peacock, with NBC's coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and the main race set for 6:50 p.m. ET. CNBC will carry undercard coverage from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, and Peacock streams everything live beginning at 1 p.m.

Preakness Stakes Schedule

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 15, 2026: Black-Eyed Susan Day at Laurel Park

The card features a 14-race program with six stakes, three of them graded, worth $1.05 million in purses. The headline races:

Miss Preakness Stakes (G3): $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, FanDuel TV

$150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, FanDuel TV Pimlico Special Stakes (G3): $250,000, 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, FanDuel TV and Peacock

$250,000, 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, FanDuel TV and Peacock George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2): $300,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-old fillies, FanDuel TV and Peacock (NBC Sports coverage begins on Peacock/NBCSN at 4:30 p.m.)

NBC Sports coverage from Laurel Park begins with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Saturday, May 16, 2026: Preakness Day at Laurel Park

1:00 p.m.: Peacock undercard streaming begins

Peacock undercard streaming begins 1:30 p.m.: Undercard coverage begins on CNBC

Undercard coverage begins on CNBC 4:00 p.m.: Preakness Day coverage begins on NBC and Peacock

Preakness Day coverage begins on NBC and Peacock 6:50 p.m.: 151st Preakness Stakes (G1) on NBC and Peacock, 1 3/16 miles, 14-horse field, $2 million purse

FanDuel TV Preakness Coverage

Tune into FanDuel TV for the latest Preakness Stakes and horse racing coverage all week long.

Quick Comparison: 2025 vs. 2026 Preakness

Detail 2025 2026 Date Sun, May 17 Sat, May 16 Venue Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore) Laurel Park (Laurel, MD) Post time (ET) ~7:01 p.m. ~6:50 p.m. Field size 9 horses 14 horses Derby winner running? No (Sovereignty skipped) No (Golden Tempo skipped) Broadcast NBC / CNBC / Peacock / FanDuel TV NBC / CNBC / Peacock / FanDuel TV Reason for venue change n/a $400M Pimlico redevelopment

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.