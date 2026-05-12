2026 Preakness Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced

The 2026 Preakness Stakes contenders and morning line odds have been announced.

The field for the 151st Preakness Stakes was drawn on Monday, May 11th. Preakness Stakes morning line odds — an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race — are also posted.

For the first time in over a century, the race will not be run at Pimlico Race Course. Laurel Park, which is 20 miles south of Pimlico between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is slated to hold the Preakness for one year before Pimlico reopens following its $400 million renovation.

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2026 Preakness Stakes Field and Odds

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Taj Mahal Sheldon Russell Brittany Russell 5-1 2 Ocelli Tyler Gaffalione Whit Beckman 6-1 3 Crupper Junior Alvarado Donnie Von Hemel 30-1 4 Robusta Rafael Bejarano Doug O'Neill 30-1 5 Talkin Irad Ortiz Jr. Danny Gargan 20-1 6 Chip Honcho Jose Ortiz Steven Asmussen 5-1 7 The Hell We Did Luis Saez Todd Fletcher 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

2026 Preakness Stakes FAQ

When and Where Is the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on May 16, 2026. For the first time in the race's history, it will take place at Laurel Park due to construction at the race's usual home of Pimlico Race Course.

When Is Post Time for the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Post time for "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans" is set for 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16th.

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