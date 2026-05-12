Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Spurs Moneyline

Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points

Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets and NBA best bets for today?

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 5: SGP, Prediction, Props and Best Bets

Leg 1: San Antonio Spurs Moneyline

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs May 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama will not be suspended following his Game 4 ejection — per ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA declined to add further punishment beyond the automatic ejection assessed for the Flagrant 2 foul. Wembanyama is back, healthy, and fueled by what was publicly one of the most humiliating moments of his young career. Being walked off the court at Target Center while the building erupted — his team losing a game they had been leading — is the specific kind of emotional accelerant that produces historically dominant performances from elite stars on the very next outing.

The San Antonio Spurs' home record reflects a team that is genuinely dominant at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio went 34-7 at home in the regular season. The Spurs responded like wounded animals in Game 4, clawing back from Wembanyama's ejection to an eight-point fourth-quarter lead before Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves closed strong. That competitive response in a game where their best player was absent tells you everything about how they will play when Wembanyama is present, primed, and playing on home court in a Game 5.

Minnesota's structural limitations have not changed. The loss of Donte DiVincenzo has hurt the Wolves' offense, and when San Antonio is at the top of its game, the Spurs are too much for Minnesota.

Leg 2: Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over May 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most compelling individual player prop on Tuesday's board, and it is grounded in one of the most clearly defined narrative setups in the entire 2026 playoffs. Wembanyama is averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the series. He has averaged 27.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his last five games against the Timberwolves specifically, including a 39-point eruption in their January 17 regular-season meeting.

In Game 3, Wembanyama delivered another masterpiece with 39 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and multiple game-wrecking defensive sequences. He shot 13-of-18 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the free throw line — a performance that the Timberwolves had no answer for. The 27.5 line sits above his series average but below his ceiling against this specific opponent and comfortably below his individual Game 3 output.

The emotional context amplifies the case further. Wembanyama's ejection should serve as fuel today, and I expected Wemby to be aggressive right away. His usage, his motivation, and his historical production against the Timberwolves all converge on the over.

Leg 3: Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over May 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Building a parlay around a San Antonio win while simultaneously backing Edwards to score over 25.5 points -- while is may seem counter intuitive, I think the case is a good one.

Edwards has averaged 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his last five games against San Antonio specifically. Edwards had 16 of his 36 Game 4 points in the fourth quarter, demonstrating that his scoring production against San Antonio is not dependent on comfortable game states — it escalates as the game tightens and his competitive drive kicks in.

Ant did that despite San Antonio doubling him often and trying to force him to get off the ball. That gives me comfort that Edwards can go for at least 26 points no matter what defensive schemes the Spurs turn to.

Appearing healthier by the game and with so much on the line tonight, Edwards should be able to clear 25.5 points.

SGP Odds at Publication: +298

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

