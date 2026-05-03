Who Won the 2026 Kentucky Derby? Golden Tempo Stuns Churchill Downs at 23-1

Published: May 2, 2026 · Post-Race

Golden Tempo has won the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

The 23-1 longshot came from dead last in the final turn to win the 152nd Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, delivering one of the most dramatic stretch runs in recent Derby history and setting off a massive payout for bettors who had him on their tickets.

In the process, trainer Cherie DeVaux became the first female trainer ever to win the Kentucky Derby. It is a moment that will define the race for years.

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2026 Kentucky Derby Official Results Finish Horse Odds 🥇 1st Golden Tempo Winner 23-1 Upset 23-1 🥈 2nd Renegade 5-1 🥉 3rd Ocelli 70-1 Shock 70-1 4️⃣ 4th Chief Wallabee 7-1

Winning time: 2:02.27 Conditions: Fast track, cool and dry, 54°F at Churchill Downs

2026 Kentucky Derby Payouts Official payouts from Churchill Downs · May 2, 2026 Bet Type Winning Combination Base Bet Payout Win Golden Tempo $2 $48.24 Exacta Golden Tempo / Renegade $2 $278.86 Trifecta Golden Tempo / Renegade / Ocelli $1 $11,250.78

Anyone holding a trifecta ticket with Golden Tempo, Renegade, and Ocelli cashed one of the biggest trifectas in recent Kentucky Derby history. The $11,250.78 payout on a $1 base bet reflects the near-impossibility of predicting a 70-1 shot in third place behind a 23-1 winner.

How Golden Tempo Won

Golden Tempo was near the back of the pack until the final turn, when a powerful finishing move swept him past a tight pack in the stretch to win by a nose over Renegade.

After starting the stretch far in the back, jockey Jose Ortiz guided Golden Tempo across a lot of ground to pass the surging favorite Renegade. DeVaux said after the race: "I don't have any words right now. I'm just so, so happy for Golden Tempo. Jose did a masterful job at getting him there. He was so far out of it."

The win was a triumph for the Curlin pedigree — Golden Tempo is a son of the two-time Horse of the Year, and his stamina was on full display in the final quarter mile when he was running past horses who had given everything they had.

The Ortiz Brothers Make History

In the final stretch, jockey Jose Ortiz on Golden Tempo outdueled his brother Irad Ortiz Jr., who was riding Renegade. The brothers finished first and second — a first in Kentucky Derby history. The two exchanged a fist bump after crossing the finish line.

Jose Ortiz, with tears streaming down his face, called the result a "dream come true." He also completed a rare Oaks-Derby double, having won Friday's Kentucky Oaks aboard Always a Runner. "To get the double is very hard," Ortiz said. "I'm just very happy."

Cherie DeVaux Makes History

Golden Tempo's win earned Cherie DeVaux her first Triple Crown victory and made her the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby.

DeVaux, born in Saratoga Springs, New York, learned her craft under trainers Chuck Simon and Chad Brown before starting her own stable in 2018. Saturday was her 1,801st career start — and her biggest by an almost unimaginable margin.

"Being a woman or my gender has never really crossed my mind in this," DeVaux said at her victory press conference. "The thing that really has become apparent to me is not everyone has the same constitution I have mentally. It really is an honor to be that person for other women or other little girls to look up to. You can dream big and you can pivot, you can come from one place and make yourself a part of history."

The Rail Curse Holds — Again

Renegade finished second. The 5-1 favorite ran a massive race coming from the rail, ultimately beaten only by a historic stretch run from a 23-1 longshot. But the result still means it is now the eighth straight year that the Kentucky Derby favorite has not won the race. The last time the favorite won was Justify at 5-2 back in 2018. And no horse has won from post 1 since Ferdinand in 1986 — that record stands.

Race Day Drama: Great White Scratched at the Gate

The start of the race was delayed after Great White — an unusually large horse standing nearly six feet tall — bucked and threw jockey Alex Achard as the horses were loading into the gate. Achard was seen walking around the track after the incident. Great White was scratched, reducing the field to 18 horses for the actual running of the race. It was the fifth scratch of Derby week, an unusually turbulent prep period that also claimed The Puma, Silent Tactic, Fulleffort, and Right to Party.

What's Next: The Preakness Stakes

DeVaux did not commit Golden Tempo to the Preakness Stakes on May 16 at Pimlico, saying she would see how the horse responded before making a decision. A Triple Crown bid is possible but not confirmed. Renegade's connections are expected to point toward the Preakness, setting up a potential rematch in Baltimore.

The second leg of the Triple Crown runs May 16. We'll have full Preakness coverage, picks, and betting guides as the field takes shape.

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