2026 Preakness Stakes Participants: Who's In & Who's Out Following Kentucky Derby Results

After the Kentucky Derby on May 2nd, the 2026 Preakness Stakes field fell together quickly. The draw happened on Monday, May 11th with the race set to go on Saturday, May 16th. In a historic shift, the race will be staged at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland for the first time in its history, with construction at the usual home of Pimlico Race Course forcing the move.

Naturally, you can bet on which horse will win the Preakness Stakes at FanDuel Racing.

This is what you need to know about who is in the 2026 Preakness Stakes, and who is out.

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Is Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo In the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

No -- Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the 2026 Preakness Stakes. Instead of running Golden Tempo in all three races of the Triple Crown season, trainer Cherie DeVaux, who became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, is pointing the horse toward the Belmont Stakes on June 6th, giving him roughly a month off between races. DeVaux cited the horse's health and long-term future as the priority following his historic 23-1 stretch run at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby Horses Racing In Preakness

Four horses connected to the 2026 Kentucky Derby will now race in the 2026 Preakness. These are:

Ocelli : Finished 3rd in the Kentucky Derby

: Finished 3rd in the Kentucky Derby Incredibolt : Finished 6th in the Kentucky Derby

: Finished 6th in the Kentucky Derby Robusta : Finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby

: Finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby Great White: Was a late scratch from the Kentucky Derby after bucking off his jockey at the gate

This means there are 10 horses that will be racing in Preakness that did not compete in the Kentucky Derby. These are:

Iron Honor (opening favorite at 9-2)

(opening favorite at 9-2) Taj Mahal

Chip Honcho (will be ridden by Derby-winning jockey Jose Ortiz)

(will be ridden by Derby-winning jockey Jose Ortiz) Napoleon Solo

The Hell We Did

Pretty Boy Miah

Talkin

Crupper

Bull By The Horns

Corona de Oro

All day coverage of the Preakness Stakes will take place on FanDuel TV. Stay tuned to FanDuel Research for full 2026 Preakness Stakes coverage.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.