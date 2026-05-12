WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 5/12/26

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

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Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Predictions and Picks for Today

The Atlanta Dream hit the road riding genuine momentum after a dramatic come-from-behind season-opening win over the Minnesota Lynx, and a short road number against the young Dallas Wings looks like reasonable value for a team with serious championship aspirations. Atlanta rallied from 19 points down in the second half, outscoring Minnesota 54-38 after the break — a testament to the Dream's depth, physicality, and ability to impose their will late in games.

The biggest story in Atlanta's opener was Angel Reese, who took just one regular-season game to remind the WNBA exactly why the Dream made her a priority acquisition. Reese put up 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds in her Dream debut and recorded a crucial shot-blocking play in the closing seconds to seal the win. Her career rebounding average of 12.9 per game is historically elite, and Dallas allowed opponents to collect 56.5% of available offensive rebounds in their season opener — a vulnerability that Reese is uniquely positioned to exploit.

Dallas deserves credit for a stunning 107-104 upset of the Indiana Fever in their opener, paced by 20 points from Paige Bueckers. However, the Wings' efficiency numbers are almost certainly unsustainable — Dallas shot 62.8% on twos and 52.2% from three against the Fever. The Wings also turned the ball over on 19.5% of their possessions in that contest, a figure that will be punished by a more disciplined Atlanta defense. On the other side, the Dream also had a 19.5% turnover rate in Game 1, so the margins are thin — but the rebounding edge and defensive pedigree still tips this to Atlanta in what should be a competitive but winnable road game.

Lynx vs. Mercury -- Phoenix Moneyline (-171)

The Phoenix Mercury enter Tuesday's home game against a significantly short-handed Minnesota Lynx team as the most analytically comfortable play on the slate. Minnesota is without Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhász — three of the team's most important contributors for scoring, floor spacing, late-game execution, and shot creation. That is a massive combined absence from a team that was already running on a thin margin in the opener.

Phoenix, meanwhile, has Alyssa Thomas operating near her usual MVP-level standard. Thomas has posted 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists across her first two games, making her one of the most complete players on the floor at any given moment. The Mercury's supporting cast has shot the ball well early — 47.8% from three and 57.3% effective field goal rate — while Minnesota is getting to the interior effectively (57.7% on twos) but their three-point shooting relies heavily on McBride, who connected on back-to-back All-Star seasons in part because of her off-ball gravity.

Olivia Miles was sensational in her debut with 21 points and 8 assists, becoming just the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 20 points and 5 assists in a career opener. That performance cannot be discounted. But Miles will face a tougher defensive assignment in Phoenix, and her supporting cast on Tuesday will be considerably thinner. The Mercury's experience advantage, home court, and opponent injury situation combine to make the moneyline a defensible bet even at -171.

Even in a game where the Lynx may struggle to keep pace with Phoenix, Olivia Miles is a player who generates assists through process and instinct rather than just off good team offense.

In her WNBA debut, Miles dished out 8 assists across 34 minutes while running the pick-and-roll, threading skip passes, and making top-notch reads. This is what she did at TCU, averaging 6.6 dimes per game last season.

The 5.5 line represents a figure she cleared comfortably in her debut. Even if Minnesota is forced to run more half-court offense in this game, Miles will likely be leaned on heavily in that setting.

Phoenix's defense ranks as the better unit early, but Alyssa Thomas presents matchup challenges that force teams to move the ball, which in turn creates Miles' best assist opportunities: transition, secondary break, and kick-out reads that a willing facilitator can consistently find.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.