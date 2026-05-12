Who Is Announcing the Preakness Stakes 2026? This Year's Broadcast Crew and Channel

The 2026 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 16th, but for the first time in over a century, the venue isn't Pimlico. The 151st running has shifted to Laurel Park in Maryland because Pimlico Race Course is closed for a $400 million redevelopment, with the race expected to return to Pimlico in 2027.

All day coverage of the Preakness Stakes takes place on FanDuel TV. Stay tuned to FanDuel Research for full 2026 Preakness Stakes coverage.

Saturday's headliner will air on NBC and Peacock. Keep reading below for the full broadcast schedule and to find out who is calling the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Preakness Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore FanDuel Racing's exciting 2026 Preakness promos. Stay updated on the Preakness Stakes odds as we approach the “Middle Jewel” of the American Triple Crown!

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Who Is Announcing the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Once again, the Preakness Stakes will air on NBC in 2026. Mike Tirico returns as the studio host and Larry Collmus will call the race.

Think of Tirico as NBC's "utility infielder" for marquee events, he's the same voice you hear hosting Sunday Night Football, the Olympics, and the Kentucky Derby. Tirico has been a co-host for the Kentucky Derby since 2018, first working alongside Bob Costas before taking over as the main host in 2019, adding horse racing to his long list of responsibilities at NBC.

Collmus, meanwhile, is the play-by-play voice that punctuates every Triple Crown moment. He took over for Tom Durkin in 2011 at NBC, and 2026 marks his 16th consecutive year calling races at this level - he's the longest-running announcer in modern Kentucky Derby history and has called two Triple Crown winners (American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018).

NBC Sports 2026 Preakness Stakes Broadcast Crew

Two-time Preakness winner and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey returns alongside primary analyst Randy Moss. NBC Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki will serve as the insights analyst, breaking down speed figures and pace scenarios the way he breaks down precinct returns.

Here's how the on-air team is organized:The full crew helping with Preakness coverage:

Mike Tirico , host

, host Jerry Bailey , analyst

, analyst Randy Moss , analyst

, analyst Matt Bernier , handicapper

, handicapper Ahmed Fareed , host/reporter

, host/reporter Britney Eurton , reporter

, reporter Donna Brothers , reporter

, reporter Kenny Rice , reporter

, reporter Nick Luck , reporter

, reporter Larry Collmus , race caller

, race caller Steve Kornacki, insights analyst

2026 Preakness Stakes NBC Broadcast Schedule

All times are Eastern.

NBC Sports' coverage from Laurel Park begins on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes — the prep race for 3-year-old fillies that traditionally runs the day before the Preakness.

On Saturday, May 16, coverage begins on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET, then moves to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET for the 151st Preakness Stakes. That's 6½ total hours live from Laurel on Saturday, with post time set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

There will also be Preakness coverage both Friday and Saturday on FanDuel TV as part of their daily horse racing package.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.