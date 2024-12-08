Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

Week 14's Sunday slate features 11 games with some divisional rivalries and some games with big-time NFL playoff implications.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 14 on Sunday.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 14 NFL Odds and Predictions

Raiders at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (80.2%)

The Buccaneers are solid home favorites in this matchup, a game with playoff implications in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay has won two straight games and are seeking just their third home win of the year (they're 2-4).

The Raiders, while eliminated from the playoffs, have claim to the second overall NFL draft pick as of Week 13's action.

Browns at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (86.6%)

Pittsburgh stands as home favorites against the Browns and will look to avenge a Week 12 loss to Cleveland in the snow.

Pittsburgh's 9-3 overall record also comes with a 9-3 against-the-spread record. They're 6-1 over their last seven overall.

Cleveland (3-9 overall) would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

Jaguars at Titans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Titans (62.1%)

The Jaguars (2-10) are eliminated from playoff contention but could play spoiler against the Titans.

Tennessee (3-9) is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against the Jaguars this week.

Jacksonville, though, holds the top overall pick in the NFL Draft at the moment.

Panthers at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (85.5%)

Both teams here have something to play for -- yes, including the Panthers.

Carolina would be eliminated from the playoff race with a loss to the Eagles.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has won eight straight games and can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help across the NFC.

Philadelphia is 8-4 against the spread so far this season, and while the Panthers are just 3-9 outright, they're 5-7 against the spread.

Falcons at Vikings Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (77.1%)

Both sides in this matchup have playoff implications at play.

The Falcons are in a tight race in the NFC South, but even with a loss against the Vikings, they would be in the thick of the wild card race.

Minnesota, on the other hand, can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a bit of help.

They've won five straight games and still have an outside chance to win the NFC North if things fall apart for the Lions.

Jets at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (75.0%)

The Jets are one of four teams that would be out of the playoffs officially if they were to lose this week.

Making matters worse for the Jets, Breece Hall (knee) is doubtful for Week 14.

While elimination isn't in the cards for the Dolphins, a loss would be rather catastrophic for the 5-7 'Phins. Their playoff odds would fall from 12% with a win to 2% with a loss, via NextGenStats.

Saints at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Saints (60.3%)

The playoff picture is pretty obfuscated for the Saints (4-8) after last week's loss to the Rams. They won't be eliminated with a loss, but their margin for error is minuscule at this point in the season.

New York, though, has lost seven straight games and is in the hunt for the number-one overall draft pick.

Notably, Saints games are 7-5 on the over, but Giants games have gone under in 8 of 12 contests.

Seahawks at Cardinals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (71.2%)

This is the most impactful game for the NFL playoffs -- mathematically -- of Week 14.

These two teams played in Week 12, and Seattle won 16-6.

It's Arizona's chance to answer at home as a slight favorite.

The Cardinals have lost two straight games, and Seattle has won three straight, allowing them to sit atop the AFC West.

Bears at 49ers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (65.0%)

This spread is quite tight based on preseason expectations, but the 5-7 San Francisco 49ers are in dire straits at the bottom of the NFC West.

A path to the playoffs certainly exists, so Week 14 will be crucial for the Niners, who will be without Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.

The Bears have lost six straight games, and they're winless in six road matchups.

They're also dealing with injuries, including having lead rusher D'Andre Swift and lead receiver D.J. Moore listed as questionable.

Bills at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (66.2%)

The Bills shape up as road favorites against the 6-6 Rams, who are flying a bit under the radar in the NFC West.

After all, the Seahawks and Cardinals are in a marquee matchup today, and the 49ers' struggles have been in the spotlight for weeks.

Los Angeles, though, is looking to string together two wins for the first time since a three-game streak from Weeks 7 through 9.

Buffalo is 8-4 against the spread this season (and 8-4 on the over). They will continue to pressure the Chiefs with victories down the stretch as both sides vie for the 1 seed in the AFC.

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (59.1%)

A win for Kansas City on Sunday Night Football clinches the AFC West for the ninth straight divisional crown.

The Chargers are looking to bounce back from an ugly showing -- but a win -- over the Falcons and get the offense back on track.

Notably, the Chiefs are 4-7-1 against the spread this season. Los Angeles is 8-3-1.

This is a rematch of a game we saw in Week 4. Kansas City won 17-10.

