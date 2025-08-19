Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 5th Pick

This pick was a league-winner last year.

If you got the fifth pick, you really couldn't miss. It was typically Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson in the first round, and all three were smash hits. In the second round, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams were the compliments. It was a strong foundation -- and one that could set up similarly in 2025.

Patience and buying the dip are key principles with this pick this year. With that in mind, who should we take if you're lucky enough to get the five spot in your fantasy league? How does it impact your draft strategy later?

Note: A player's average draft position (ADP) data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the Fifth Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

Someone is going to do something weird in the first four picks. Most drafts will open the door to one of Saquon Barkley or Jahmyr Gibbs here.

I'm not as afraid of others about Barkley's battle with history of running backs coming off a season with 400-plus total touches, so I'd happily take him at No. 5. Though less likely to slip in sharper leagues, Gibbs is a favorite for a potential RB1 overall finish after closing last year with a league-best 26.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in his last five outings.

My colleague Skyler Carlin won't get his preferred choice at the sixth pick in fantasy football in a league with me. I'm taking CeeDee Lamb if those two are gone. Lamb is my favorite first-round wideout this year.

The one name I'm a bit concerned about here is Justin Jefferson, which sounds insane given his consistency of five straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. However, I'm of the minority that believes J.J. McCarthy could easily be a downgrade from Sam Darnold's 0.04 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) last year. Plus, there's a hamstring issue in camp that could linger and plenty of competition for targets. I don't think this is a WR1 overall season for Jettas, which you're sort of hoping for at his ADP.

One of Chase, Bijan, Barkley, Gibbs, and Lamb should means I don't quite have to reach for Ashton Jeanty's sturdy floor here.

Fifth Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

This is a pick I'd hope to get in my home league because of where it spits out in following rounds.

I think you get two really good shots at WR1 overall dark horses with Brian Thomas Jr. and Drake London in Round 2. BTJ's fantasy outlook with new coach Liam Coen could be insane after his five-game breakout (19.6 FPPG) to end 2024, and London, similarly, took off for 19.3 FPPG on a 39.8% target share in Michael Penix Jr.'s three starts.

If I miss them, Brock Bowers or Trey McBride is an interesting thought. Bucky Irving is a "Hero RB" dart if you take Lamb.

With any combination of RBs and WRs, it's always the small reach for Omarion Hampton in Round 3 for me. Rumors of a committee aren't too scary when Najee Harris' eye injury means Hampton's early competition for touches in Jim Harbaugh's "establish it" offense could be Kimani Vidal and Rocket Sanders. You can avoid the running back "dead zone" entirely by going that direction and take advantage of the deep wideout group this season later.

Unless a stud QB falls to Round 4, it also opens up a late-round QB strategy, which is my preferred method for this year. The depth of quarterback sleepers means you can get an option with rushing upside pretty late. Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are two of my favorites.

Whether I waited on tight end or not, I found myself living in the wide receiver range of Marvin Harrison Jr., D.J. Moore, and D.K. Metcalf followed by the next tier of Zay Flowers, George Pickens, and Jaylen Waddle for a WR2 spot.

Even when splurging at QB and TE, I emerged from mocks with someone in that Flowers/Pickens/Waddle group and one of Jerry Jeudy or Chris Olave, who could encroach a 30.0% target share on bad teams, as my pair of receivers. This is a really strong spot to build a balanced behemoth of a roster.

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.