Longest Tenured Current NFL Head Coaches Entering 2025

The NFL coaching carousel has spun faster than ever in recent years, but there remains a select handful of head coaches who spend multiple years with the same franchise.

Below, you'll find a complete list of current NFL head coaches, as well as the longest-tenured NFL head coaches entering 2025.

Current NFL Head Coaches

Here is the complete list of 2025 NFL head coaches, along with how many seasons they've been with their current team and the winning percentage during their current tenure.

Coach Team Seasons W-L% Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers 18 0.630 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens 17 0.623 Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs 12 0.730 Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills 8 0.656 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 8 0.606 Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers 8 0.530 Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers 6 0.670 View Full Table ChevronDown

Longest Tenured NFL Coaches 2025

Three current NFL coaches have spent at least 10 years with the same team.

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers (18)

The longest-tenured head coach in the NFL is Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin has completed 18 seasons with the Steelers entering 2025.

Tomlin, a former Super Bowl winner, has never finished under .500 with the Steelers. Though he hasn't won a playoff game since 2016, Mike Tomlin remains the longest-tenured current NFL head coach entering 2025.

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (17)

Right behind Tomlin is John Harbaugh who has coached the Baltimore Ravens for 17 seasons.

Harbaugh has found plenty of success in Baltimore, making the playoffs 12 times and winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. He's won double-digit games in six of the past seven seasons, cementing his status as one of the longest tenured NFL head coaches entering 2025.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

Andy Reid is the third and final served as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach for 12 years.

Reid has won 73% of regular season games with Kansas City -- the highest active winning percentage in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, and Andy Reid are the only three current coaches who have been with the same team for at least 10 seasons.

Three other coaches have spent eight consecutive seasons with the same franchise:

