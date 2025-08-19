PGA DFS Picks for the TOUR Championship: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the TOUR Championship

PGA DFS Studs

Scottie Scheffler ($14,000)

The gap between Scottie Scheffler and the field just seemingly can't get any wider.

Scheffler has picked up 5 wins in his last 10 starts and hasn't finished worse than T8 since THE PLAYERS in March. He's picked up a pair of podium finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, including last week's come-from-behind triumph at the BMW. His 5.25 strokes gained (SG) per round last week were the most he's posted in an event since the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as well.

There's just simply no mathematical or logical reason why he's not the favorite this week, and game theory doesn't necessarily favor a fade, either. While each spot Scheffler conceivably drops in this 30-golfer field would be more penalizing at this salary, there's also really, really good golfers in the bargain bin to easily make him work with another golfer over $11,000.

FanDuel might have to get more creative with Scheffler's salary before we regularly see him again in February.

Russell Henley ($11,300)

There's a "choose your favorite flavor" element to the rest of the $11,000-range, and I'll go with Russell Henley.

Driving accuracy is paramount at East Lake, and Henley (67.9%) is second in the field to Collin Morikawa in that category as Morikawa struggles just about everywhere else right now. Henley can make up for his length with positive SG per shot on all approaches beyond 150 yards this calendar year.

The former Georgia star has enjoyed these trips to the ATL with two top-13 finishes in his only two starts since the beginning of 2020. Course history matches how his game should profile here.

Overall, Henley has six straight finishes of T17 or better heading to a smaller field where a similar percentile would result in a top 10. I trust his floor if not thinking anyone is going to best Scheffler for the trophy.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Viktor Hovland ($9,900)

A winner of the FedEx Cup in 2023, Viktor Hovland has shown his ceiling at this course.

That was in the "starting strokes" format after a win at the BMW, but the Norwegian hasn't had issue with this layout. He's posted +1.20 SG per round over the last five years, which is second in the field to Justin Thomas (+1.44) as J.T. struggles with current form a bit.

At a course that requires precision, Hovland has gained with his irons in each of his last 12 starts stateside -- even if links golf wasn't his cup of tea. It's encouraging that he's actually gained strokes with the putter in four straight starts against strong fields considering that's where the U.S. Open slipped through his grasp.

I'd put Hovland in the top-five contenders for the win behind Scottie, and he's got the 11th-highest salary. There's value here.

Ben Griffin ($9,300)

Not everyone is locked into a Ryder Cup spot just yet. Ben Griffin could use one final statement in a breakout 2025 to ensure his place.

Griffin has 9 top-15 finishes in his last 11 starts, including a T12 finish at the BMW Championship despite what he believes was an odd set of circumstances to begin Sunday's round. Let's lay off the creatine, my guy.

Again, East Lake is just a very neutral, stiff test of golf, and Griffin has gained strokes on approach in every single one of these starts. The driver and putter have gone awry in a pair of missed cuts in this time, but those were also at "bomb and gouge" layouts with a bit more variance.

This is his first start at this venue, so there is a bit of uncertainty there. However, that was no different than the major-championship layouts at Quail Hollow (T8) and Oakmont (T10), which he passed with ease.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Harris English ($8,300)

If Harris English's putter gets hot, he contends.

He's posted a top-12 finish in four of his last eight starts, and it was in the four events where he gained at least 1.50 strokes per round putting (SG: PUTT). It kind of checks out when he's simultaneously gained on approach and off the tee in 8 of his last 10 starts.

English is another former Georgia Bulldog, but he hasn't made a start here since 2021. Finishes of T13 and T17 in the last five years aren't really strong course form, but it beats 30th.

Quietly, he's posted six top-12 finishes in signature events or majors this year, that includes a T12 at last week's BMW Championship. If there's someone below $9,000 who just needs one facet of his game to get hot in order to challenge the top five, it's English.

Shane Lowry ($7,200)

I've rostered Shane Lowry at five-digit salaries in majors this year. A near-minimum mark in this 30-golfer field is no problem.

It feels like the two-shot penalty when inside the top 10 at The Open really has dinged the Irishman's momentum. He's been pretty neutral to the field everywhere in the playoffs, gaining or losing no more than 0.75 strokes per round in any category during either start.

Remember, this is a guy who gained strokes on approach in 16 of 19 starts entering The Open as one of the best iron players in the world. He's got 12 top-25 finishes this PGA Tour season yet has the 26th-highest salary in this small field?

I'm guessing Lowry, the former major winner, will be somewhat popular for name value below $8,000, but there's also no one that has his realistic upside to win the entire thing down here.

