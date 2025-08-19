Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 8th Pick

There's no denying there are better spots to draft from than others. Holding the 1.08 selection in 2025 might not feel like you won the lottery, but just last year you could have potentially nabbed Ja'Marr Chase and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds picking from this spot.

Can we find similar fortune this go around?

Let's assess who we should target with the 1.08 pick and how we can build our roster in the ensuing rounds.

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the Eighth Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

By the time 1.08 rolls around, we can anticipate these six players to be off the board -- Chase (1.0 ADP), Saquon Barkley (2.7 ADP), Bijan Robinson (2.7 ADP), Jahmyr Gibbs (3.7 ADP), Justin Jefferson (5.3 ADP), and CeeDee Lamb (5.7 ADP).

In all likelihood, your leaguemate picking at 1.07 will nab either Christian McCaffrey (8.7 ADP) or Derrick Henry (9.0 ADP). So, is Henry the play at 1.08?

Just last season we saw Henry burst for 1,921 rushing yards, 2,114 scrimmage yards, and 18 touchdowns en route to 326.9 half-PPR points -- good for the fourth-most among non-QBs. He mitigated any efficiency concerns by averaging a league-leading 5.9 yards per carry and 2.8 yards after contact per attempt. He also broke a whopping 42 tackles. It was a tremendous campaign -- real world and fantasy -- but there's a reason Henry isn't going in the first half of round one.

At 31 years old, the aging running back is primed for a come down. King Henry handled 386 touches across the regular season and postseason, a taxing workload that could give way to injury or ineffectiveness. That said, Henry's workhorse role is why he's such an asset to begin with, and being a part of the Baltimore Ravens' high-powered attack leaves him with ample scoring opportunities. Plus, it's not like he's the only first-rounder who comes in with baggage, as the 29-year-old Barkley handled 482 touches a season ago.

You could consider scooping up Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.3 ADP) or Puka Nacua (11.0 ADP) on the earlier side or go all-in on the CMC comeback season if he falls to you, but I'd prefer building around the potential RB1 in King Henry.

Eighth Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Drafting from the eighth spot allows you to pick up a premium running back in the first round before taking your shot on a potential positional leader at 2.05. Thus, Drake London (18.0 ADP), Brock Bowers (20.0 ADP), and Lamar Jackson (21.3 ADP) are worthy targets with the 17th overall pick.

London is a great choice, as he was just one of five players to pick up 1,200-plus receiving yards and nine-plus touchdowns in 2024 and gets an upgrade with Michael Penix Jr. taking over signal-calling duties for the Atlanta Falcons. You can't really go wrong with Bowers, either, as he's one of few elite tight ends and he and Trey McBride likely won't be around by the time your next pick rolls around.

After nabbing two players who have a chance to pace their position in fantasy, the 3.08 pick (32nd) offers a time to assess the draft as a whole. If Tyreek Hill (29.7 ADP) or Tee Higgins (31.7 ADP) falls to you here, that's great. If not, Omarion Hampton (34.7 ADP) could be a great pickup.

Ideally, your selections in the first two rounds will grant you flexibility to nab the best player available, particularly if you pick up a QB or TE in the second round. This could come into play with picks 4.05 (41st) and 5.08 (56th). Marvin Harrison Jr. (39.7 ADP) might be the dream outcome at 4.05. Want an option at every position? Patrick Mahomes (53.7 ADP), Sam LaPorta (54.0 ADP), RJ Harvey (54.0 ADP), and Zay Flowers (60.3 ADP) are key fifth-round targets.

A quick-and-dirty mock projection through the first five rounds composed of Henry, Bowers, Higgins, Harrison Jr., and Mahomes offers positional balance, allowing you to shoot almost solely for value in the later rounds. If you prefer nabbing London or rookies such as Hampton or Harvey, you'll need to prioritize the best fantasy football late-round quarterbacks and sleeper tight ends in the back end of the draft.

