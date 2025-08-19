3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 8/19/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Lynx at Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty are back at it for their fourth and final matchup of the regular season. Minnesota has dominated the season series to this point, winning all three games by at least 6 points. Even with the Lynx sitting as +2.5-point underdogs, the value I see resides in the over.

In their previous three matchups, these two sides combined for 193, 154, and 166 total points. That 193-point outburst was the only game in which New York exceeded 80 points, and their offense again looks to be the deciding factor for tonight's over/under.

That's not the worst thing with tonight's game being in New York. The Liberty have averaged a league-leading 87.6 points at home, shooting 48% overall and 36.3% from three. On the road, New York has averaged 85.5 points on 45.3% shooting (33.3% from three).

That could come in handy against a Lynx side that permits 77.1 points per game on the road -- up from the 74.1 they allow at home. That's still the best mark in the W, but we at least saw signs of New York breaking through against them last time out. Though the Liberty managed only 80 points, they were on a 91-point pace if we exclude their 12-point first period.

I'm bullish New York builds off those final three quarters against Minnesota, which could pay dividends for this over. Considering the Lynx have averaged 89.7 points against the Liberty and New York's scoring defense has cratered to 11th in Breanna Stewart's continued absence, this is a spot to target the over.

Storm at Sky

Lost in the Chicago Sky's 1-10 collapse since the All-Star Break has been the continued strong play from Kamilla Cardoso. The 2024 No. 3 overall pick has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game in the second half, notching seven double doubles in 11 games.

That sets her up well to record 10 rebounds against the Storm -- a team which has permitted the most rebounds per game since the All-Star Break. For the season, Seattle has allowed the third-most rebounds per minute to opposing centers.

Now, there's always some concern the Sky get blown out and the rotations get funky. But we already saw the Storm beat Chicago by 38 at the end of July; Cardoso still finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds across 28 minutes in that one.

That prior performance against the Storm gives me confidence in Cardoso's capacity to record 10 rebounds even in a suboptimal game environment, especially with her odds up to +168 as of Tuesday afternoon.

That's a number that could continue to rise as it is contingent on Angel Reese's status (Reese participated in shootaround Tuesday after missing nine of the last 10 games), but Reese's potential return shouldn't impact Cardoso's rebounding production too much. Cardoso has averaged 7.2 rebounds per 100 possessions when she shares the floor with Reese -- down from her 8.8 per-100 mark without Reese but still a strong clip.

Given Cordoso's recent play and the favorable matchup, this is also a spot we could consider Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double at +240 odds. Cardoso has recorded a double-double in nine of 14 starts since returning from international duties with Brazil.

Dream at Aces

Rhyne Howard hasn't missed a beat in her return to the Atlanta Dream starting lineup. After being out for nearly a month, Howard returned off the bench at first but has since started three straight games. She's averaged 20 points and nailed 10 threes during this three-game stretch, upping her season averages to 16.4 points and 2.9 threes per game.

Howard has established herself as one of the W's premier three-point threats, and that's continued in 2024. For the season, Howard is taking a league-high 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game. That's helped her pace the league in made threes per game (2.9) and allowed her to put up some eye-popping individual performances from beyond the arc.

Across 22 starts, Howard has made at least 4 threes 10 times. That's good for 45% hit rate -- well above the 32% implied probability we get from her +210 odds.

She's been especially efficient with this line on the road, making at least 4 threes in eight of 11 starts away from home.

That value is hard to pass up in such a good matchup. Although the Aces have played better in the second half, they're still in the bottom half of the league in three-point attempts allowed since the All-Star Break. They've been particularly torched from above the break during this stretch, permitting the second-most three-point attempts from that zone.

Wouldn't you know -- Howard's 8.5 above-the-break three-point attempts per game leads the entire WNBA. For the season, 65 of her 66 made threes have come from above the break.

Thus, I see value in these +210 odds for Howard to make at least 4 threes.

