2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 13: The Jaguars Currently On Top

With NFL Week 13 now complete, there are three teams in the running for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders, who all currently have a 2-10 record, are in a tight race for the lead spot.

Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 4th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Shedeur Sanders -125 Travis Hunter +170 Cameron Ward +750 Jalen Milroe +2200 Abdul Carter +3100 Mykel Williams +3100 Will Campbell +3700 View Full Table ChevronDown

