2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 13: The Jaguars Currently On Top
With NFL Week 13 now complete, there are three teams in the running for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders, who all currently have a 2-10 record, are in a tight race for the lead spot.
Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 4th.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks
- Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Shedeur Sanders
|-125
|Travis Hunter
|+170
|Cameron Ward
|+750
|Jalen Milroe
|+2200
|Abdul Carter
|+3100
|Mykel Williams
|+3100
|Will Campbell
|+3700
