NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 13: The Jaguars Currently On Top

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

With NFL Week 13 now complete, there are three teams in the running for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders, who all currently have a 2-10 record, are in a tight race for the lead spot.

Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 4th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Carolina Panthers
  6. New York Jets
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Cleveland Browns
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Chicago Bears
  12. Miami Dolphins
  13. Dallas Cowboys
  14. San Francisco 49ers
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  17. Los Angeles Rams
  18. Arizona Cardinals
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Washington Commanders
  22. Houston Texans
  23. Denver Broncos
  24. Baltimore Ravens
  25. Los Angeles Chargers
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Minnesota Vikings
  29. Philadelphia Eagles
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Detroit Lions

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Shedeur Sanders-125
Travis Hunter+170
Cameron Ward+750
Jalen Milroe+2200
Abdul Carter+3100
Mykel Williams+3100
Will Campbell+3700

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

