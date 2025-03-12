Utah Valley vs Utah Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 15-1 WAC) will meet the No. 9 seed Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-25, 2-14 WAC) in the WAC tournament Wednesday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Valley win (89.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Wednesday's Utah Valley-Utah Tech spread (Utah Valley -12.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Valley is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Utah Tech is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

As a 12.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Utah Valley is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Utah Tech racks up as a 12.5-point underdog.

At home, the Wolverines own a better record against the spread (10-0-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-9-0).

The Trailblazers have performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than away (6-9-0) this season.

Utah Valley has beaten the spread 12 times in 16 conference games.

Utah Tech has beaten the spread nine times in 17 WAC games.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Valley has been victorious in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -901 or better.

Utah Tech has put together a 2-22 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 8.3% of those games).

The Trailblazers have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer without winning.

Utah Valley has an implied victory probability of 90% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah Valley outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.3 per game to rank 111th in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball) and has a +248 scoring differential overall.

Dominick Nelson's 15.5 points per game lead Utah Valley and rank 223rd in the nation.

Utah Tech has been outscored by 5.9 points per game (posting 70.2 points per game, 278th in college basketball, while conceding 76.1 per outing, 295th in college basketball) and has a -187 scoring differential.

Noa Gonsalves' 14.0 points per game paces Utah Tech and ranks 377th in the country.

The 35.4 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 30th in college basketball, and are 5.6 more than the 29.8 their opponents pull down per contest.

Carter Welling tops the team with 6.0 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball play).

The Trailblazers pull down 29.5 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game.

Beon Riley's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Trailblazers and rank 91st in the country.

Utah Valley ranks 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 35th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Trailblazers rank 309th in college basketball with 90.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 298th defensively with 97.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

