Uncaged: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Uncaged may be Belmont's biggest longshot, but reigning Belmont-winning jockey Luis Saez won't go down without a fight. Let's take a look at the Uncaged race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Uncaged Belmont Odds and Post Position

Uncaged's Belmont morning line odds are 30-1.

Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1Hill RoadIrad Ortiz Jr.Chad Brown10-1
2SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam I. Mott2-1
3RodriguezMike SmithBob Baffert6-1
4UncagedLuis SaezTodd Pletcher30-1
5CrudoJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher15-1
6BaezaFlavien PratJohn Shirreffs4-1
7JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy8-5

Uncaged Horse Trainer and Jockey

Uncaged is one of two contenders which trainer Todd Pletcher is responsible for at the Belmont Stakes. Pletcher is a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner. He has won Belmont six times and placed 2nd nine times.

Jockey Luis Saez has proven more than comfortable racing at Belmont. He won last year's race aboard Dornoch after claiming 1st in 2021 with Essential Quality. Saez has finished top-10 in wins and earnings every year dating back to 2017.

Uncaged Race History

Uncaged has more experience than you'd expect from a Triple Crown debutant, but the results have been sporadic. Though they have two wins in four tries, Uncaged has yet to register a Speed Score greater than 84.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
5/10/2025Belmont At The Big APeter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3)683
4/6/2025AqueductAllowance Optional Claiming184
3/2/2025Gulfstream ParkAllowance Optional Claiming470
8/3/2024SaratogaMaiden Special Weight181

Uncaged Belmont Prediction and Pick

Uncaged faces a true uphill battle to win the Belmont Stakes, but that's reflected in their 30-1 odds. In an eight-horse race, that number alone warrants a deeper look.

And while the recent form hasn't been ideal, we can't underestimate the impact Todd Pletcher and Luis Saez could have on Saturday. Saez has enjoyed plenty of recent success at Belmont; a top finish from Uncaged would be his most impressive feat, however.

Check out FanDuel TV’s Dubbs Anderson and Caleb Keller break down Uncaged and the Belmont Stakes below.

