Uncaged: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Uncaged may be Belmont's biggest longshot, but reigning Belmont-winning jockey Luis Saez won't go down without a fight. Let's take a look at the Uncaged race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Uncaged Belmont Odds and Post Position

Uncaged's Belmont morning line odds are 30-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Uncaged Horse Trainer and Jockey

Uncaged is one of two contenders which trainer Todd Pletcher is responsible for at the Belmont Stakes. Pletcher is a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner. He has won Belmont six times and placed 2nd nine times.

Jockey Luis Saez has proven more than comfortable racing at Belmont. He won last year's race aboard Dornoch after claiming 1st in 2021 with Essential Quality. Saez has finished top-10 in wins and earnings every year dating back to 2017.

Uncaged Race History

Uncaged has more experience than you'd expect from a Triple Crown debutant, but the results have been sporadic. Though they have two wins in four tries, Uncaged has yet to register a Speed Score greater than 84.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/10/2025 Belmont At The Big A Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) 6 83 4/6/2025 Aqueduct Allowance Optional Claiming 1 84 3/2/2025 Gulfstream Park Allowance Optional Claiming 4 70 8/3/2024 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 1 81

Uncaged Belmont Prediction and Pick

Uncaged faces a true uphill battle to win the Belmont Stakes, but that's reflected in their 30-1 odds. In an eight-horse race, that number alone warrants a deeper look.

And while the recent form hasn't been ideal, we can't underestimate the impact Todd Pletcher and Luis Saez could have on Saturday. Saez has enjoyed plenty of recent success at Belmont; a top finish from Uncaged would be his most impressive feat, however.

Check out FanDuel TV’s Dubbs Anderson and Caleb Keller break down Uncaged and the Belmont Stakes below.

