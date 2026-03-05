Northern Iowa vs Evansville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Northern Iowa Panthers (19-12, 11-9 MVC) will play in the MVC tournament against the No. 11 seed Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 3-17 MVC), Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Iowa win (90.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Northern Iowa (-14.5) versus Evansville on Thursday.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Iowa has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Evansville has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northern Iowa hasn't covered the spread as a 14.5-point favorite or more this season, while Evansville covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Panthers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they have in home games (7-9-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Purple Aces have a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

Northern Iowa has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.

Evansville is 10-10-0 against the spread in MVC action this year.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Iowa has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (65.2%) in those contests.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -1786 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Evansville has won four of the 25 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16%).

The Purple Aces have played as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Northern Iowa has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Iowa has a +253 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. It is putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 322nd in college basketball and is giving up 61.1 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

Trey Campbell is 532nd in college basketball with a team-leading 13.2 points per game.

Evansville has a -295 scoring differential, falling short by 9.5 points per game. It is putting up 67.2 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, and is giving up 76.7 per contest to rank 253rd in college basketball.

AJ Casey's team-leading 13.2 points per game rank him 532nd in the nation.

The 28.4 rebounds per game the Panthers average rank 332nd in college basketball, and are 2.6 fewer than the 31 their opponents grab per contest.

Leon Bond III leads the team with five rebounds per game (593rd in college basketball play).

The 27.7 rebounds per game the Purple Aces accumulate rank 344th in the nation, 4.4 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents pull down.

Casey's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Purple Aces and rank 332nd in the nation.

Northern Iowa ranks 165th in college basketball with 98.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Purple Aces rank 335th in college basketball with 89.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 337th defensively with 102.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

