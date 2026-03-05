Loyola Marymount vs San Diego College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 10 seed Loyola Marymount Lions (15-16, 6-12 WCC) will face off against the No. 11 seed San Diego Toreros (11-20, 5-13 WCC) in the WCC tournament Thursday at Orleans Arena, beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount win (72%)

Loyola Marymount-San Diego matchup (in which Loyola Marymount is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 145.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Loyola Marymount has compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Diego has covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Loyola Marymount covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than San Diego covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (40%).

Against the spread, the Lions have performed better at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Toreros have been better against the spread at home (10-5-0) than on the road (4-9-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference action, Loyola Marymount is 7-11-0 this year.

San Diego is 9-9-0 against the spread in WCC action this season.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego: Moneyline Betting Stats

Loyola Marymount has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

The Lions have a mark of 4-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -265 or better on the moneyline.

San Diego has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-16).

The Toreros are 1-12 (winning just 7.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

Loyola Marymount has an implied victory probability of 72.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Loyola Marymount's +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Myron Amey Jr. is 318th in the country with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

San Diego is being outscored by 3.6 points per game, with a -114 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.4 points per game (194th in college basketball), and allows 79 per outing (313th in college basketball).

Ty-Laur Johnson's team-leading 14.6 points per game rank him 330th in the nation.

The Lions lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are recording 30.8 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.5 per contest.

Jalen Shelley averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 208th in college basketball) to lead the Lions.

The Toreros lose the rebound battle by five boards on average. They collect 28.4 rebounds per game, 332nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.4.

Assane Diop's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Toreros and rank 634th in the nation.

Loyola Marymount puts up 96.1 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball), while allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions (126th in college basketball).

The Toreros rank 245th in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 300th defensively with 99.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

