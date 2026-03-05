North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 1 seed North Dakota State Bison (24-7, 14-2 Summit League) will face off against the No. 8 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-22, 4-12 Summit League) in the Summit League tournament Thursday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Dakota State win (88%)

Before you wager on Thursday's North Dakota State-Oral Roberts spread (North Dakota State -8.5) or over/under (146.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Dakota State has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Oral Roberts has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

North Dakota State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Oral Roberts covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (45.5%).

Against the spread, the Bison have performed better at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .429 (6-8-0).

North Dakota State has 10 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Summit League games, Oral Roberts is 6-11-0 this season.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Dakota State has won in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bison have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -385 or better on the moneyline.

Oral Roberts has won four of the 24 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer, the Golden Eagles have gone 1-9 (10%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Dakota State has a 79.4% chance of pulling out a win.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Head-to-Head Comparison

North Dakota State is outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +336 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allows 70.6 per outing (90th in college basketball).

Damari Wheeler-Thomas ranks 387th in the nation with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

Oral Roberts' -127 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (283rd in college basketball).

Ty Harper is ranked 93rd in the nation with a team-high 18 points per game.

The Bison come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are collecting 32.9 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per contest.

Trevian Carson tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball play).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles accumulate rank 226th in college basketball. Their opponents record 31.8.

Ofri Naveh paces the Golden Eagles with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball).

North Dakota State averages 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and allows 90.4 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (283rd in college basketball), and concede 98.4 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball).

