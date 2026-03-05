NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Kon Knueppel Has Edged in Front of Cooper Flagg

As we enter March, the NBA Rookie of the Year award has become a two-man race.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Kon Knueppel -150 Cooper Flagg +120 VJ Edgecombe +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

