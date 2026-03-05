FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Kon Knueppel Has Edged in Front of Cooper Flagg

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

As we enter March, the NBA Rookie of the Year award has become a two-man race.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Full NBA Rookie of the Year odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year
Kon Knueppel
Cooper Flagg
VJ Edgecombe

Odds/lines subject to change

