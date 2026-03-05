Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 5

A matchup between Iowa and No. 3 Michigan at 8 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which features two games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, continue reading.

Here is the betting info to dissect before Thursday in college basketball.

Iowa vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Winner: Michigan (60.98% win probability)

Michigan (60.98% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-8.5)

Michigan (-8.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: Peacock

Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (95.92% win probability)

Michigan State (95.92% win probability) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 6

March 6 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

