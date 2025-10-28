Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride will be up against the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys (258.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Trey McBride Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.07

63.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 9.4 fantasy points per game (66.1 total points). He is 84th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, McBride has ammassed 187 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches (31 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 36.7 (12.2 per game) during that period.

McBride has tallied 282 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 catches (50 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 52.2 (10.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of McBride's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, when he piled up 19.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride let down his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, when he managed only 4.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

