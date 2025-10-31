4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 9

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 9

While Jonathan Taylor always has potential to score multiple touchdowns and steal scoring opportunities from the other skill players on the Indianapolis Colts, I feel like Michael Pittman Jr. should be getting more respect in the touchdown market given how well Indy's aerial attack has been. With Daniel Jones leading all quarterbacks with 200-plus drop backs in expected points added per drop back (0.29), via Next Gen Stats, the Colts are first in schedule-adjusted pass offense, and Pittman leads the team in route rate (82.6%) and target share (23.4%).

Additionally, we've seen the Colts become more pass-heavy in recent weeks, generating a pass rate over expected of +10.9% or higher in each of their last two games to climb to ninth in pass rate over expected (+1.2%) this season. During that two-game sample, Pittman is pacing Indy's pass catchers in receptions per game (7.5) and target share (30.0%) while hauling in a touchdown in both outings.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The matchup is also favorable for Pittman this week, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are 30th in receptions (107), 27th in receiving yards (1,278), 28th in target rate (21.0%), and 24th in yards per route run allowed (1.71) to wide receivers. Although I also like taking shots on rookie Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce, Pittman has been consistently improving his chemistry with Jones, and the Steelers have mightily struggled against outside receivers.

Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level right now, the New England Patriots are already seventh in pass rate over expected (+1.9%), and Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Patriots showing that they don't fully trust rookie TreVeyon Henderson -- at least not yet -- this could be a week where the Pats let Maye cook and improve his MVP case at home.

Although Stefon Diggs has logged a 60.0% or higher snap rate in just one game this season, he did have a 62.9% first-half snap rate in last week's game before New England jumped out to a 30-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter -- with Diggs scoring his first touchdown on the Patriots during that stretch. Whenever Diggs is on the field, he's leading the team with a 22.3% target share, target rate (30.8%), and red-zone target share (26.7%), so more touchdowns could be in store for the veteran wideout.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

After hauling in his first score of the season against a man-heavy defense like the Browns, the Atlanta Falcons deploy man-coverage at the 12th-highest rate (29.0%). Meanwhile, Diggs leads New England's pass catchers in target rate (29.6%) and yards per route run (3.61) against man-coverage this season, per PFF.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Denver Broncos, Nico Collins has cleared concussion protocol and is set to return for the Houston Texans. Admittedly, the Broncos aren't typically a defense we want to target, but they are without All-Pro corner Pat Surtain II, and maybe the Texans found a solution to their offensive line woes.

During Houston's 26-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, they deployed more jumbo sets with six offensive linemen to give C.J. Stroud more time to operate, and it resulted in him throwing for a season-high 318 passing yards and he wasn't sacked. While the 49ers and Broncos have vastly different defensive fronts, Collins still has a fantastic role in an offense that is slightly favored at home in Week 9.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

In the first five weeks of the season before he sustained a concussion in Week 7, Collins led the Texans in target share (24.8%), air yards share (38.4%), red-zone target share (35.3%), and end-zone target share (57.1%). With Surtain inactive for the Denver and Houston not having a reliable ground game to lean on when they get into the red zone, these are fantastic odds for Collins to find the end zone.

The most anticipated contest in Week 9 pits the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, and there are plenty of directions you can go in the anytime touchdown market for this one. Of the options available, my favorite touchdown pick in the Bills-Chiefs clash is Josh Allen due to his red zone role and the fact this will be a playoff-like atmosphere at home.

Only Jalen Hurts (45.2%) has a higher red-zone rushing share than Allen (32.6%), and he's coming off a two-touchdown performance in Week 8. Allen tends to run a bit more when facing the Chiefs, as he's carried the ball 10-plus times in seven of his nine career meetings (including playoffs) against them, and he's totaled five rushing touchdowns in those outings.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Earlier this season, Allen was getting fewer short-yardage opportunities and was wearing a visor due to having a bloody nose during a game, but that appears to be behind him. With the Bills and Chiefs expected to be in a high-scoring affair on Sunday, I'll take my chances on Allen using his legs to cross the goal line for his sixth rushing touchdown of the campaign.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.