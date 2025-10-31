4 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 9

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 9

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

I'm not sure this is the slate to save salary at quarterback, though Jaxson Dart being $7,400 at least lends some upside to that process. Dart has finished with no-fewer than 17.5 FanDuel points (FDP) since taking over as the Giants' starting quarterback, and he's peaked with 23.6 and 29.4-FDP outings in two of his last three games.

Now, Dart has been held under 200 passing yards in three of five starts -- and he just barely (202 yards) got there in another. But he's run for at least 50 yards or a touchdown in every game this season, offering insurance even if the passing volume isn't there.

But I'm pretty optimistic about Dart's arm coming off a tough three-game stretch where he faced the Broncos and Eagles twice but still managed to register 0.20 EPA per dropback and a 42.6% Passing Success Rate. Despite both Denver and Philly ranking in the top 10 for adjusted pass defense, Dart's managed 8.2 yards per attempt the last three games.

That bodes well for his chances of producing in a home date with a San Francisco secondary down at 22nd in adjusted pass defense. The Niners defense has taken a step back since Fred Warner went down, letting up the fifth most yards per attempt (8.2) and fifth most EPA per dropback (0.21) over the last three games.

Most importantly: San Francisco is dead-last in pressure rate and has the second lowest pressure-to-sack rate in the NFL for the season. Dart's passer rating nearly doubles from a clean pocket (105.8) compared to when pressured (53.8) according to PFF, so we could see that upside unlocked again if he can pair the passing with his established rushing.

It helps that his is one of the best game environments on the slate. It's the main slate's second-fastest game by adjusted pace while boasting a tight spread and high total.

Others To Consider: Caleb Williams ($7,300) at CIN, Aaron Rodgers ($7,000) vs. IND, Geno Smith ($6,500) vs. JAC

Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Bears starting running back D'Andre Swift is set to miss Sunday's road clash with the Bengals, making Kyle Monangai perhaps the single-best value on the Week 9 FanDuel NFL DFS main slate.

The rookie seventh round pick has been efficient on limited touches this season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He's played 46% and 45% of Chicago's snaps the past two weeks even with Swift healthy, so we can assume he'll step right into the RB1 role for the Bears.

We saw what that could look like two weeks ago when, in the only game Monangai cracked double-digit opportunities, he rushed 13 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while tacking on 2 receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

With Swift out, it's not a stretch to think Monangai could creep past 20 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) as Swift was averaging 21.1. If that's the case, he could be a real value in one of the best running back matchups out there -- the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals rank 28th in adjusted run defense on the year, and they've been the single-best fantasy matchup for running backs by adjusted FDP allowed. Against RBs, Cincinnati has surrendered the most FDP per adjusted opportunity, third highest Rushing Success Rate, and third most Rushing Yards Over Expected per attempt.

On a slate with numerous high-salary stars to consider, Kyle Monangai figures to be pretty chalky. This isn't a spot to fade the chalk, however, as his usage and this matchup unlocks a ton of flexibility for the rest of your lineup.

Others To Consider: Tyrone Tracy Jr. ($6,000) vs. SF, Kareem Hunt ($5,900) at BUF, TreVeyon Henderson ($5,300) vs. ATL

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

I was high on Travis Hunter coming out of the Jaguars' bye, only for the No. 2 overall joining tight end Brenton Strange on IR. With Brian Thomas Jr. also banged up, third-year receiver Parker Washington could see a sizable usage bump in an indoor date with a suspect Raiders secondary.

Washington, a 2023 Round 6 pick, has only cracked double-digit FDP once this season, but we've seen some pretty eye-popping spike weeks from a usage perspective. He saw 11 targets in Week 3 and 10 targets in Week 7 -- though he managed just 4 receptions in both games.

Even so, those raw target numbers are hard to ignore. For the season, Washington leads the team with a 23.6% target-per-route rate. In the three games he's cleared a 50% snap rate, Washington's seen a 20% target share and 35% air yards share while averaging 4.6 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game.

When he's gotten on the field, Parker Washington has gotten the kind of looks we want in DFS. Now, with Hunter out and BTJ still limited in practice, he could be stepping into a full-time role against Vegas.

The Raiders have been a good matchup for opposing pass catchers, too. They're down at 25th in adjusted pass defense, with the bulk of that damage coming from wide receiver position. For the season, Vegas has let up the highest target rate, seventh most yards per route run, and ninth most FDP per target to opposing wide receivers.

With several high-salary NFL DFS studs to target in Week 9, Parker Washington is an under-the-radar way to fit multiple difference-makers into your lineup.

Others To Consider: Jauan Jennings ($6,100) at NYG, Wan'Dale Robinson ($5,900) vs. SF, Keon Coleman ($5,200) vs. KC

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Dalton Kincaid "returned" from injury in Week 8, but he was limited to just 13 snaps in a resounding Bills win. Still, Kincaid ran 12 routes on his 13 snaps, and his 48% route participation wasn't far off his season-average (54%).

That gives me some confidence Kincaid could've played more had Buffalo gotten pushed -- a likely scenario for this week's home game against the Chiefs. With another week of recovery under his belt, I'm optimistic Kincaid gets back up to a full workload.

At least, that's what's happened in Buffalo's previous close games. Kincaid's only been active for three games where the final tally was within 10 points, but those happen to be his three best games of the year. He went for 12.8 FDP (on 4 targets) against the Ravens, 15.1 FDP (6 targets) against the Dolphins, and 16.8 FDP (6 targets) against the Patriots.

Notably, those three games were Kincaid's three-busiest in terms of snap rate -- something which should make us feel better about his usage leading into a game the Bills are home underdogs in.

Others To Consider: Theo Johnson ($5,300) vs. SF, Kyle Pitts ($5,100) at NE, Colston Loveland ($4,800) at CIN

