3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 9

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 9

Christian Watson made a splash in his return from an ACL injury in Week 8, which leads me to believe he can command a strong enough role to outdo 35.5 receiving yards this weekend.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Last week, Watson played 55.6% of the snaps and ran 62.2% of the routes. He caught all four of his targets for 85 yards. Considering Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks remain out and the Green Bay Packers have a tough road ahead schedule-wise, the Pack could look to ramp Watson up in this soft matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers come in with a 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, and a meeting against them has the Packers showing a 28.5 implied team total. Considering the type of player Watson is, he can reasonably surpass 35.5 yards on just one or two catches. The deep ball threat averaged 21.4 yards per catch last year and saw an 18.1 average depth of target in his season debut.

Nico Collins has been cleared to play on Sunday after sitting out in Week 8 with a concussion, and we can find his receiving prop at an intriguing number.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Collins is averaging 93.7 receiving yards across his last 15 home games with C.J. Stroud under center, a notable trend considering Houston plays their home games indoors. Removing one game he left early under concussion protocol, Collins is enjoying a 24.8% target share, 35.3% red zone target share, and 38.4% air yards share this season. He's also being targeted on 28.4% of his routes.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

For as good of a defense that the Denver Broncos sport, Sunday marks just the second true road game for the unit since Week 3 and Pat Surtain II is sidelined, so they could have some gaps in the secondary.

Our NFL projections forecast Collins to total 69.8 receiving yards this weekend.

Jaylen Warren's put together a solid campaign thus far, and his role is really starting to reflect that.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

On the season, Warren is holding on to a 60.4% snap rate, but he's up to a 65.8% snap rate across his last two games. He's averaging 17.8 touches across his last four games.

Averaging a mammoth 101.8 scrimmage yards per game since Week 2, Warren can piece together a nice outing versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts enter with a 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense and are permitting 4.2 yards per carry to opposing backs. Even better, they're letting up the fifth-most targets to the running back position.

This Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers clash is showing one of the better game environments in Week 9 thanks to a high total (50.5) and close spread (3.0), and taking Warren's rushing plus receiving prop means we don't have to worry as much about game script.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.