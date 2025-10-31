Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 10

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign is rolling along.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 10

Arsenal at Burnley

Arsenal have the attacking firepower to blow past this total by themselves; I'm just not sure they care to play that type of game.

The Gunners' defense has been so good, they haven't needed to open it up in attack. Arsenal have conceded an eye-popping three goals through nine EPL matches. They didn't permit a goal -- in any competition -- for the entirety of October. Heck, they're barely giving up chances. Over their last three EPL games, they've allowed one shot on target. Goalie David Raya could play in a lawn chair.

The knock-on effect has been that the Gunners don't feel any urgency to hammer down the gas pedal going forward. Once they get a 1-0 lead, it's usually curtains. So, while they're certainly capable of scoring three or four at Burnley, I'm not sure they'll go for it.

On the flip side, Burnley are -142 to get blanked on Saturday. A Burnley goal would likely mean we'd get more than 2.5 goals, but the Clarets are going to have a very tough time cracking Arsenal's elite defense.

Aston Villa at Liverpool

Liverpool are going to get it figured out, right?

Despite a busy -- and seemingly successful -- summer transfer window on the heels of their 2024-25 league title, the Reds are in a funk. Over their last seven matches in all competitions, they have six losses and one win. They're in a tailspin.

But the same way things under the hood didn't fully align with the good results early on for the Reds, they're not as bad as the poor results right now, and I like Liverpool to get back on the winning track on Saturday versus Aston Villa.

Liverpool's attack is still creating lots of chances as they sit third in expected goals (15.8), per FBRef. Over their last four EPL matches -- all losses -- they've netted just five goals from 8.8 xG. While the Reds' defense has been shakier, they've held the opposition to 1.3 xG or fewer in two of those four defeats.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have had the opposite results to Liverpool -- starting slowly and then ramping up, winning six of their past seven in all competitions. But they've been fortunate as Villa have won the xG battle in just three of those seven matches (one of which was their lone defeat in that span, because of course).

For the season, Villa have created the second-fewest xG in the league, making them a good get-right spot for a Liverpool defense that's been a little out of sorts.

If the Reds can right the ship defensively, their talented attackers should start turning more chances into goals sooner rather than later.

