Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), TE Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (218 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Trey McBride Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.96

57.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 9.7 fantasy points per game (77.6 total points). He is 72nd in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games McBride has been targeted 33 times, with 23 receptions for 201 yards and four TDs, leading to 44.1 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that stretch.

McBride has grabbed 35 balls (on 51 targets) for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 53.4 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, when he put up 19.4 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 74 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride's game versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 4.1 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 41 yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown catch by 11 players this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Seahawks this year.

