Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (225.1 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Lawrence for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Trevor Lawrence Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 230.70

230.70 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.87

17.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 112.0 fantasy points this season (16.0 per game), Lawrence is the 17th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 25th among all players.

During his last three games, Lawrence has compiled 775 passing yards (68-of-115) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 63.0 fantasy points (21.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 81 yards rushing on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Lawrence has piled up 1,171 passing yards (109-of-186) with five TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 82.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, when he racked up 26.2 fantasy points with 54 rushing yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he put up 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Raiders have given up a TD reception by 10 players this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Raiders have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

