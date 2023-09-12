Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will take on the team with last season's 28th-ranked passing defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (238.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Kelce vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.67

12.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.30

82.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.75

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce 2022 Fantasy Performance

Kelce picked up 206.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game), the highest total at his position and 31st overall in the league.

In Week 11 last year versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce posted a season-high 29.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 115 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce put up 26.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: seven receptions, 25 yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce finished with a season-low 3.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: four receptions, 56 yards, on six targets.

In Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce collected 3.8 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: six receptions, 38 yards, on seven targets.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville surrendered more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last season.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville gave up two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Jaguars allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Jacksonville allowed four players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Jaguars last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Jaguars allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

