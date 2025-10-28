Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will match up with the 17th-ranked tun defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (112.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pollard worth considering for his next game versus the Chargers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Tony Pollard Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.17

59.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.96

12.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 63.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Pollard is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 94th overall.

In his last three games, Pollard has put up 16.1 fantasy points (5.4 per game), rushing for 96 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also contributed 65 yards on nine catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Pollard has posted 35.5 fantasy points (7.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 227 yards with one touchdown on 55 carries. He has also contributed 88 yards on 15 catches (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Pollard's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, as he tallied 11.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 45 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 4.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for 13 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Chargers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

