Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will be up against the sixth-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (90.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pollard's next game versus the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tony Pollard Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.46

55.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.36

13.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 91st overall, as he has put up 58.2 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Pollard has amassed 22.6 fantasy points (7.5 per game) as he's run for 119 yards and scored one touchdown on 30 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 67 yards on 11 grabs (11 targets).

Pollard has amassed 42.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 228 yards with two touchdowns on 60 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 93 yards on 16 grabs (18 targets).

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he caught two balls on four targets for 14 yards, good for 11.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.7 points) in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 34 yards on 10 carries with two catches for 13 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Colts this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Colts have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

