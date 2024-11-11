menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/11/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Kings at Spurs

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Sacramento Kings
@
San Antonio Spurs
numberFire Prediction: Sacramento Kings (61.9%)

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Nets at Pelicans

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Brooklyn Nets
@
New Orleans Pelicans
numberFire Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans (75.2%)

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose AlvaradoJose Alvarado
SGBrandon Boston Jr.Brandon Boston Jr.
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFJeremiah Robinson-EarlJeremiah Robinson-Earl
CYves MissiYves Missi

Wizards at Rockets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Washington Wizards
@
Houston Rockets
numberFire Prediction: Houston Rockets (87.3%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton Carrington (Q)Carlton Carrington
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFKyshawn GeorgeKyshawn George
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Clippers at Thunder

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Clippers
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
numberFire Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (66.4%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGAaron WigginsAaron Wiggins
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
COusmane Dieng*Chet Holmgren

Cavaliers at Bulls

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Chicago Bulls
numberFire Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers (61.5%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

