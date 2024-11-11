Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/11/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Kings at Spurs

numberFire Prediction: Sacramento Kings (61.9%)

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Nets at Pelicans

numberFire Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans (75.2%)

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado Jose Alvarado SG Brandon Boston Jr. Brandon Boston Jr. SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Wizards at Rockets

numberFire Prediction: Houston Rockets (87.3%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington (Q) Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Kyshawn George Kyshawn George C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Clippers at Thunder

numberFire Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (66.4%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Aaron Wiggins Aaron Wiggins SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Ousmane Dieng* Chet Holmgren

Cavaliers at Bulls

numberFire Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers (61.5%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

