Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/11/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Kings at Spurs
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Sacramento Kings (61.9%)
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Nets at Pelicans
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans (75.2%)
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Wizards at Rockets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Houston Rockets (87.3%)
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington (Q)
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Kyshawn George
|Kyshawn George
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Clippers at Thunder
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (66.4%)
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Aaron Wiggins
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Ousmane Dieng*
|Chet Holmgren
Cavaliers at Bulls
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers (61.5%)
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
