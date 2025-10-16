MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 16
Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Max Scherzer surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances