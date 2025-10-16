MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 16
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.6% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)