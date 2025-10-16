Thursday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 16

Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 19% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

