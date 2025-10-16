FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 16

In a Thursday MLB Playoff slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs.
  • Records: Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.26%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 39.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:33 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Max Scherzer
  • Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.72%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup