Thursday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 16

In a Thursday MLB Playoff slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Records: Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65)

Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.26%

60.26% Brewers Win Probability: 39.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:33 p.m. ET

8:33 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Max Scherzer

Luis Castillo vs. Max Scherzer Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)

Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.72%

54.72% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.