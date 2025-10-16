FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Panthers Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (2-1) vs. Florida Panthers (3-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-156)Panthers (+130)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (63.5%)

Devils vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -188.

Devils vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Devils versus Panthers, on Oct. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Devils vs Panthers Moneyline

  • The Devils vs Panthers moneyline has New Jersey as a -156 favorite, while Florida is a +130 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup