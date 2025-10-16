Devils vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Florida Panthers.

Devils vs Panthers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (2-1) vs. Florida Panthers (3-2)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-156) Panthers (+130) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (63.5%)

Devils vs Panthers Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -188.

Devils vs Panthers Over/Under

Devils versus Panthers, on Oct. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Devils vs Panthers Moneyline

The Devils vs Panthers moneyline has New Jersey as a -156 favorite, while Florida is a +130 underdog on the road.

