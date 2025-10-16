NHL
Devils vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Panthers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (2-1) vs. Florida Panthers (3-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-156)
|Panthers (+130)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (63.5%)
Devils vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -188.
Devils vs Panthers Over/Under
- Devils versus Panthers, on Oct. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Devils vs Panthers Moneyline
- The Devils vs Panthers moneyline has New Jersey as a -156 favorite, while Florida is a +130 underdog on the road.