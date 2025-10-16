FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Penguins Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (1-2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-220)Penguins (+180)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (70.8%)

Kings vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -142.

Kings vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Kings versus Penguins on Oct. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Kings vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Kings, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +180, and Los Angeles is -220 playing at home.

