NHL
Kings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Kings vs Penguins Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (1-2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-220)
|Penguins (+180)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (70.8%)
Kings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -142.
Kings vs Penguins Over/Under
- Kings versus Penguins on Oct. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Kings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Kings, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +180, and Los Angeles is -220 playing at home.