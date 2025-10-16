NHL
Hurricanes vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.8%)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are +138 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -170.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Ducks matchup on Oct. 16 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Ducks moneyline has Carolina as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog at home.