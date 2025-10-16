Hurricanes vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-182) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.8%)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are +138 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -170.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Ducks matchup on Oct. 16 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Ducks moneyline has Carolina as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog at home.

