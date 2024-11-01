menu item
Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/1/24

Brandon Gdula

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/1/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Boston at Charlotte

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Boston Celtics
@
Charlotte Hornets
Nov 1 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGBrandon Miller* (Q)Seth Curry
SFMiles BridgesJosh Green
PFJosh GreenMiles Bridges
CNick RichardsNick Richards

New York at Detroit

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Detroit Pistons
Nov 1 11:11pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
PFJosh HartJosh Hart
CKarl-Anthony Towns (Q)Karl-Anthony Towns

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Orlando at Cleveland

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Orlando Magic
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov 1 11:13pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnthony Black*Jalen Suggs
SGJalen SuggsKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFKentavious Caldwell-PopeFranz Wagner
PFFranz Wagner (Q)Paolo Banchero
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean WadeDean Wade
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

LA Lakers at Toronto

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Toronto Raptors
Nov 1 11:42pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo Russell (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFJonathan MogboJonathan Mogbo
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Sacramento at Atlanta

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Sacramento Kings
@
Atlanta Hawks
Nov 1 11:42pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
SFDavid RoddyDavid Roddy
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Chicago at Brooklyn

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Brooklyn Nets
Nov 1 11:41pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCoby WhiteCoby White
SGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
SGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SFCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CBen SimmonsBen Simmons

Indiana at New Orleans

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Nov 2 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard (Q)Andrew Nembhard
SFAaron NesmithAaron Nesmith
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles Turner* (Q)Isaiah Jackson

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose AlvaradoJose Alvarado
SGJordan Hawkins (Q)Jordan Hawkins
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion WilliamsonZion Williamson
CDaniel Theis (Q)Daniel Theis

Denver at Minnesota

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Denver Nuggets
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov 2 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron Gordon (Q)Aaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Oklahoma City at Portland

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Nov 2 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason Wallace*Aaron Wiggins
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

