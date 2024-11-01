Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/1/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Boston at Charlotte

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Brandon Miller* (Q) Seth Curry SF Miles Bridges Josh Green PF Josh Green Miles Bridges C Nick Richards Nick Richards

New York at Detroit

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby PF Josh Hart Josh Hart C Karl-Anthony Towns (Q) Karl-Anthony Towns

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Orlando at Cleveland

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anthony Black* Jalen Suggs SG Jalen Suggs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner PF Franz Wagner (Q) Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

LA Lakers at Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Jonathan Mogbo Jonathan Mogbo C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Sacramento at Atlanta

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher SF David Roddy David Roddy PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Chicago at Brooklyn

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Coby White Coby White SG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith SG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SF Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Ben Simmons Ben Simmons

Indiana at New Orleans

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard (Q) Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner* (Q) Isaiah Jackson

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado Jose Alvarado SG Jordan Hawkins (Q) Jordan Hawkins SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson Zion Williamson C Daniel Theis (Q) Daniel Theis

Denver at Minnesota

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon (Q) Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Oklahoma City at Portland

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace* Aaron Wiggins SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

