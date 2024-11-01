Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/1/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Boston at Charlotte
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Brandon Miller* (Q)
|Seth Curry
|SF
|Miles Bridges
|Josh Green
|PF
|Josh Green
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Nick Richards
|Nick Richards
New York at Detroit
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|PF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns (Q)
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Orlando at Cleveland
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anthony Black*
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Franz Wagner (Q)
|Paolo Banchero
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
LA Lakers at Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Jonathan Mogbo
|Jonathan Mogbo
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Sacramento at Atlanta
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|David Roddy
|David Roddy
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Chicago at Brooklyn
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|SG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SF
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Ben Simmons
|Ben Simmons
Indiana at New Orleans
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard (Q)
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner* (Q)
|Isaiah Jackson
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Jordan Hawkins (Q)
|Jordan Hawkins
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson
|Zion Williamson
|C
|Daniel Theis (Q)
|Daniel Theis
Denver at Minnesota
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon (Q)
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Oklahoma City at Portland
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace*
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
