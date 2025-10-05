MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 5
Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 152 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 77 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 130 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 152 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)