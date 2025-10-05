MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 5
Will Max Fried strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Trey Yesavage exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances