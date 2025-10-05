Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on Oct. 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the ALDS is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

8:03 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

DET: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | SEA: +1.5 (-166)

DET: -1.5 (+138) | SEA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 6 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-6, 2.21 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.54 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA). Skubal and his team are 13-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team has won 67.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (19-9). The Mariners have a 15-17-0 ATS record in Castillo's 32 starts with a set spread. The Mariners are 3-3 in Castillo's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.4%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Tigers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -166 to cover.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Mariners game on Oct. 5 has been set at 6, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (55.7%) in those games.

This season Detroit has been victorious 51 times in 87 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 73-86-0 against the spread in their 159 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 18 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45%).

Seattle has a 13-12 record (winning 52% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-68-5).

The Mariners have put together a 70-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .136 with a double.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 69th, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Greene heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 117 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .474 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

