3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Vikings vs. Browns in London

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in London, England.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Vikings vs. Browns Betting Picks in London

The Vikings and Browns will square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Carson Wentz is still under center for Minnesota while rookie Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first career start for Cleveland. Let's look for the Vikings to cover a 3.5-point spread.

Spread Minnesota Vikings Oct 5 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota has a huge travel advantage. They played in Dublin, Ireland last week while the Browns are fresh off a road game at the Detroit Lions. Beyond that, this isn't an ideal first matchup for Gabriel. The Vikings enter the week with a first-ranked schedule-adjusted defense. They're holding opposing quarterbacks to -0.39 expected points added per drop back -- good for the best mark in the NFL.

On top of all that, Gabriel is backed by a 28th-ranked offensive line (per Pro Football Focus) and is down a target with Cedric Tillman out on the injured reserve. This just isn't a spot where we can trust Cleveland's offense to produce, and Wentz gets to face a 19th-ranked adjusted pass defense with each of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson healthy.

In a game that carries a measly 35.5-point total, I'm expecting a low-scoring, lopsided outcome in favor of Minnesota.

A low total means we can find every Minnesota player with plus-money touchdown odds, and I'm happy to go there with Jordan Mason.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Mason -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mason played 57.9% of the total snaps and 90.9% of the red zone snaps en route to a 75.0% red zone rush share across Minnesota's first two games. He didn't end up scoring in either of those games, however. Then Aaron Jones went down with a hamstring injury. In two games sans Jones, Mason is up to a 61.5% snap rate, and it'd likely be higher had the Vikings not won by a whopping 38 points in Week 3. Mason has handled six carries inside the red zone across his last two games and scored twice.

The Vikings haven't been all that efficient under Wentz, but Mason's red zone shares are intriguing and there's a decent chance Gabriel and company leave the Vikings with a short field at some point. Minnesota's defense is up to a league-high five fumbles forced. I'll take Mason to score in this spot.

In a game that's being billed as a defensive slugfest, I think T.J. Hockenson is good for 30 yards.

T.J. Hockenson - Receiving Yds T.J. Hockenson Over Oct 5 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hockenson never really got going under J.J. McCarthy, but he's found a connection with Wentz. The tight end caught five of his six targets for 49 yards in Week 3 before grabbing four of his five looks for 39 yards in Week 4. He ran 74.1% of the routes last week.

The long ball might not be there for Wentz, and Minnesota is missing their top pass-catching back in Jones. That could push more short targets Hockenson's way, especially with yardage expected to be hard to come by in this one.

